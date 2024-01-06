GSK (NYSE:GSK) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.00

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $38.93, with a volume of 1061579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in GSK by 271.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

