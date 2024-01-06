GSK (NYSE:GSK) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Price Performance

NYSE GSK opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GSK has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. GSK’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in GSK during the second quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in GSK by 271.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 52.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in GSK during the third quarter worth $40,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

