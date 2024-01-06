GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of GSK worth $41,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of GSK by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,116 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,824,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,994,000 after buying an additional 571,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in GSK by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,383,000 after buying an additional 673,419 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GSK by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,071,000 after buying an additional 5,526,736 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. Analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.