Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.62.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GH shares. Raymond James raised Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. CWM LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 137.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 16.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock opened at $25.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.99. Guardant Health has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $41.06.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.25 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 322.25% and a negative net margin of 80.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

