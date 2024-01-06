Guess? (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Down to $23.24

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.24, but opened at $22.51. Guess? shares last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 115,277 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on GES shares. StockNews.com lowered Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on Guess? in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guess? currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Guess? Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.88.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.52 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $7,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,325,109 shares in the company, valued at $101,856,316.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,979,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Guess? by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Guess? during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Guess? by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

