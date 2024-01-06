Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Haleon by 16.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 112,055,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545,632 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in Haleon by 36.6% in the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 13,260,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after buying an additional 3,554,361 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in Haleon by 6.5% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,322,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after buying an additional 567,001 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Haleon by 31.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,318,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,853,000 after buying an additional 2,241,454 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $50,724,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon Price Performance

NYSE:HLN opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.