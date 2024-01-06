Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $54.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HWC. Piper Sandler raised Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.61.

Shares of HWC opened at $46.60 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,143.3% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 414,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 381,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

