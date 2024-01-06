HC Wainwright Cuts Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Price Target to $40.00

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $493.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,765,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

