Head-To-Head Analysis: B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for B. Riley Financial and Saratoga Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Saratoga Investment 0 2 2 0 2.50

Saratoga Investment has a consensus price target of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.42%. Given Saratoga Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Saratoga Investment is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial -4.16% -7.28% -0.54% Saratoga Investment 25.56% 13.52% 4.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Saratoga Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Saratoga Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial $915.47 million 0.74 -$159.83 million ($2.55) -8.73 Saratoga Investment $99.10 million 3.49 $24.68 million $2.76 9.55

Saratoga Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than B. Riley Financial. B. Riley Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saratoga Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.0%. Saratoga Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. B. Riley Financial pays out -156.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Saratoga Investment pays out 104.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saratoga Investment has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. B. Riley Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saratoga Investment has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.5% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Saratoga Investment beats B. Riley Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer. The Capital Markets segments offers investment banking, equity research, institutional sales and trading, securities lending, fund and asset management, direct lending, venture capital, proprietary trading, and investment services; merger and acquisition, restructuring advisory, and recapitalization services; public and private equity offerings; and debt financing solutions. This segment also trades in equity securities. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management and tax services. The Financial Consulting segment offers bankruptcy restructuring and turnaround management, forensic accounting and litigation support, valuation and appraisal, and real estate services. The Auction and Liquidation Segment provides auction and liquidation services. The Communications segment offers dial-up, mobile broadband and digital subscriber line services under the NetZero and Juno brands; cloud communication services; VoIP cloud-based technology and communication devices and subscription services through magicJack; and mobile phone voice, text, and data services and devices through Marconi Wireless. The Consumer segment provides licensing of trademarks; and sells laptop and computer accessories. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Saratoga Investment

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. The firm prefers to invest in aerospace, automotive aftermarket and services, business products and services, consumer products and services, education, environmental services, industrial services, financial services, food and beverage, healthcare products and services, logistics, distribution, manufacturing, restaurants services, food services, software services, technology services, specialty chemical, media and telecommunications. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $50 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $250 million. The firm prefer to take a majority stake. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. was formed on 2007 and is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.