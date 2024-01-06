Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Health Catalyst from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.42.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Stock Up 3.5 %

Health Catalyst stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $15.87.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. On average, analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,190,000 after purchasing an additional 78,823 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 10.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 62,010 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 41.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 493,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 144,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 165.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.