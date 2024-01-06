Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Position Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,175 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Healthpeak Properties worth $12,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $12,864,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEAK. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.95.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.06. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.