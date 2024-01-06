Hecla Mining’s (HL) “Outperform Market Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform market weight rating on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HL. Roth Mkm upgraded Hecla Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.40 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.43.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

