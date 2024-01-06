HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Frank J. Schwitter Sells 550 Shares

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HEICO Stock Down 1.1 %

HEI stock opened at $172.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.60 and a fifty-two week high of $191.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 3,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in HEICO by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after buying an additional 268,584 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,606,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 2,002.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HEI

About HEICO

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.