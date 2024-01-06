Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) PT Raised to $11.00

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.97. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after buying an additional 36,615 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 100,927 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.