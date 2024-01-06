Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.50.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HBAN. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.06%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 293,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

