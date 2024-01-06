Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Up 5.5%

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $13.01. 1,736,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 6,969,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.78 million. Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hut 8 Corp. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hut 8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 1,045.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

