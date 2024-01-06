i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

i3 Verticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.74 million, a P/E ratio of -169.00 and a beta of 1.50. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.16 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 63.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

