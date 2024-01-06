IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $211.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $240.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

