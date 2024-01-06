ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $4.73

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.86. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 261,857 shares changing hands.

ImmunityBio Trading Down 8.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

About ImmunityBio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 77,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 42.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,386 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,874,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.