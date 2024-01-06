ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $4.73

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.86. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 261,857 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.
