ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. William Blair lowered ImmunoGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.77.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IMGN

ImmunoGen Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -95.64 and a beta of 1.16. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. Equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ImmunoGen

In other ImmunoGen news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $3,452,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,643.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 826,799 shares of company stock worth $14,683,700. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,482,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,532,000 after buying an additional 3,583,129 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 245,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 50,869 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,258,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,420,000 after buying an additional 3,506,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 55,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 31,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.