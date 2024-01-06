Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Gap Up to $59.78

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.78, but opened at $61.44. Imperial Oil shares last traded at $60.01, with a volume of 64,146 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.3619 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

