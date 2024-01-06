Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Incyte by 49.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Incyte by 132.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Incyte Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $86.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

