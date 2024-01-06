Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 1,132 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $693,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.64.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $122.65 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $130.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.89 and its 200 day moving average is $101.88.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 636,009 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,890. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

