Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 365 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.88.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $382.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $386.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.19 and a 200-day moving average of $342.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

