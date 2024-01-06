Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 11.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in ONEOK by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 75,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $16,713,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 710,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,059,000 after purchasing an additional 251,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $71.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

