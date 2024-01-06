Independent Advisor Alliance Has $709,000 Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 262.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

