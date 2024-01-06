Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 66 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cummins were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $238.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

