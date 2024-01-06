Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IBTX. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.40.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBTX

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

IBTX opened at $50.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.77. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.