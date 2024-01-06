Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

