Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 215,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 511,634 shares.The stock last traded at $38.46 and had previously closed at $38.25.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 42,880.00% and a negative return on equity of 424.05%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 90.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 51.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Inhibrx by 52.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Inhibrx by 24.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

