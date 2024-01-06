Insider Selling: Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,694,907 shares in the company, valued at $147,742,316.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lars Norell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altus Power alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of Altus Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $206,000.00.

Altus Power Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Altus Power stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Altus Power had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMPS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Altus Power by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in Altus Power by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 39,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altus Power

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.