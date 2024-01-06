Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 4,831 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $359,957.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,299,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $384,336.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $66.99 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Block in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Institutional Trading of Block

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth $73,724,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,356 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 12.7% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 25.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

