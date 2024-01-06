Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) VP Sells $223,808.55 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Carvana Price Performance
CVNA opened at $46.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $62.59.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
