Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) VP Sells $223,808.55 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CVNA opened at $46.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $62.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BNP Paribas cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

