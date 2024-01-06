Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Sells $2,506,295.00 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CMG opened at $2,213.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,202.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,030.25. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,365.12 and a 12-month high of $2,348.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,259.52.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

