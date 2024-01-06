Insider Selling: Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,641.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,799,000 after acquiring an additional 43,490 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 93.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,003 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 4.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,343,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,149,000 after acquiring an additional 55,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter worth about $376,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

