Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CFO Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) CFO Joshua Ballard sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $115,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,152 shares in the company, valued at $853,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $30.76.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 10.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 79.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ERII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

