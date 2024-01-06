Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CFO Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) CFO Joshua Ballard sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $115,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,152 shares in the company, valued at $853,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $30.76.
Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ERII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.
