Insider Selling: Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Sells 12,242 Shares of Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 12,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $104,669.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Everspin Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ MRAM opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.31 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.10. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

