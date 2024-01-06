Insider Selling: Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Insider Sells $59,717.00 in Stock

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) insider James Carman sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $59,717.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,591.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE HHH opened at $82.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.53. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.42 and a 1 year high of $89.58.
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $268.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.43 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 45.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.
HHH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BWS Financial lowered their target price on Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th.
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
