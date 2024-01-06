Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells 5,556 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $166,457.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,348,377.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $162,735.24.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $160,623.96.

On Monday, December 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $159,846.12.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $149,623.08.

On Monday, November 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $151,512.12.

On Friday, October 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $148,234.08.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

