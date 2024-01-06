Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) President Sells 5,669 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $80,273.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 639,620 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $85,035.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,862.50.

Lyft Stock Down 1.4 %

Lyft stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYFT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

