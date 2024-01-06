Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) President Sells 5,669 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $80,273.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 639,620 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 14th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $85,035.00.
  • On Friday, December 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,862.50.

Lyft Stock Down 1.4 %

Lyft stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYFT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

