Insider Selling: Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2024

Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBLGet Free Report) major shareholder Fr Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of Notable Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 880,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,124.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fr Capital Holdings, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 26th, Fr Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 11,456 shares of Notable Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $24,744.96.
  • On Thursday, December 21st, Fr Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 2,867 shares of Notable Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $7,196.17.

Notable Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTBL opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93. Notable Labs, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBLGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Notable Labs, Ltd. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTBL shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Notable Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Notable Labs in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTBL

Notable Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, engages in developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Notable Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Notable Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.