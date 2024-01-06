Insider Selling: Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fr Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of Notable Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 880,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,124.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fr Capital Holdings, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Fr Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 11,456 shares of Notable Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $24,744.96.

On Thursday, December 21st, Fr Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 2,867 shares of Notable Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $7,196.17.

NASDAQ NTBL opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93. Notable Labs, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Notable Labs ( NASDAQ:NTBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Notable Labs, Ltd. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTBL shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Notable Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Notable Labs in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, engages in developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic.

