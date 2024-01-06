Insider Selling: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Sells 2,120 Shares of Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Wuamett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $205.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.26. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $153.89 and a 1-year high of $238.27. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.88.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

