Insider Selling: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO Sells 2,342 Shares of Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 0.9 %

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

