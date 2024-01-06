Insider Selling: REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Insider Sells 17,237 Shares of Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $723.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $25.54.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.14 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 262.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

