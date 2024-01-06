Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $3,843,600.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $3,843,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,926,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,440,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $3,774,150.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $70,529,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.58, for a total transaction of $3,983,700.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total transaction of $3,991,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $3,974,700.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total value of $3,854,400.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total value of $3,787,800.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $3,764,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total value of $3,768,000.00.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.0 %

CRM stock opened at $251.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.55 and a 12 month high of $268.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.00.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.14.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

