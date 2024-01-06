Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $57,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,470.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of STOK opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $234.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stoke Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $6,738,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,011,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 90.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,115,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,503 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 121.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 521,661 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,390,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,573,000 after acquiring an additional 519,577 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.