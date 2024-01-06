Insider Selling: Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) CEO Sells $781,200.00 in Stock

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) CEO Michael A. Stivala sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $17.21 on Friday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 67.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPH shares. TheStreet raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Suburban Propane Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Get Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.