Insider Selling: Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) CTO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2024

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAGet Free Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,435,693.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 26th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $126,000.00.
  • On Friday, December 22nd, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $122,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 20th, Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $83,980.17.
  • On Wednesday, November 29th, Lior Golan sold 3,798 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $14,736.24.
  • On Wednesday, November 8th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $121,200.00.
  • On Friday, October 13th, Lior Golan sold 305 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $1,220.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 11th, Lior Golan sold 915 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $3,660.00.
  • On Friday, October 6th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $120,600.00.

Taboola.com Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $360.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TBLA shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Taboola.com

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,553,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,867,000 after buying an additional 4,238,440 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth about $4,919,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after buying an additional 1,587,157 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 518.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,519,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 1,274,104 shares during the period. Finally, Metavasi Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth about $3,388,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.