Insider Selling: Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) CTO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,435,693.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $126,000.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $122,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $83,980.17.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Lior Golan sold 3,798 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $14,736.24.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $121,200.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Lior Golan sold 305 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $1,220.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Lior Golan sold 915 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $3,660.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $120,600.00.

Taboola.com Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $360.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TBLA shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.21.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,553,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,867,000 after buying an additional 4,238,440 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth about $4,919,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after buying an additional 1,587,157 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 518.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,519,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 1,274,104 shares during the period. Finally, Metavasi Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth about $3,388,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

