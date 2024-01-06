Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Insider Sells 50,659 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) insider Jessica Warren sold 50,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $148,937.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 965,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,296.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jessica Warren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Jessica Warren sold 12,551 shares of Honest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $19,328.54.

Honest Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

Institutional Trading of Honest

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honest by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 4,655,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,938 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Honest by 386.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,397,880 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Honest by 34.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,746,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 711,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Honest by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 706,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Honest by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,278,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 600,161 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

