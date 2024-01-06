Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Sells $748,535.84 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 84,676 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $748,535.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zuora alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $883,000.00.

Zuora Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.97. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 64.62%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zuora

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.1% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 292,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Zuora by 11.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zuora by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,109,000 after buying an additional 267,641 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Zuora by 8.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its position in Zuora by 3.4% during the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 1,171,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after buying an additional 38,433 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.